Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is ruling the overseas cinemas as it is close to completing its 2nd week. Not only this but the Rohit Shetty directorial is also narrowing the gap to reach a total of USD $7 Million mark in overseas cinema.

Advertisement

The movie introduces the third cop to arrive in the action-comedy director’s cop verse after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Advertisement

Talking about the box office score, Sooryavanshi has now completed its 12th day overseas, and still has stunning results on the Box Office, lets check it out. The movie has earned a total of USD $ 77,618 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 26,705 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 23,945 in Australia and USD $ 43,874 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 5,008.

Check out the 12-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 12

[In USD]

Day 8 – USD $ 0.50 million

Day 9 – USD $ 0.62 million

Day 10 – USD $ 0.46 million

Day 11 – USD $ 0.17 million

Day 12 – USD $ 0.19 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 6.95 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 8 – INR 3.76 crores

Day 9 – INR 4.63 crores

Day 10 – INR 3.43 crores

Day 11 – INR 1.30 crores

Day 12 – INR 1.43 crores

(Cumulative INR: 51.80 crores)

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar recently revealed the teaser for his new movie Prithviraj. Taking it to his social media, the actor said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

The superstar adds, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

What do you think about Sooryvanshi’s total box office collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Called Fake & She Reacted By Saying “I Detest That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube