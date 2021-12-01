As promised, Rohit Shetty has brought audiences back to the theatres with his cop entertainer Sooryavanshi and shaken up the box office for the first time since the pandemic.

The film has been embraced with open arms by audiences and has continuously been showered with love, gaining momentum every day at the box office.

The entertainer has crossed the 190cr mark at the box office and is racing towards 200cr. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has earned 0.64cr on Tuesday with an overall collection of 190.37cr at India Box Office.

The film was set out to create many milestones since its announcement and the kind of response it has received and continuing to do so, is testimony to the mind-blowing vision of Rohit Shetty.

