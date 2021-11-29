Satyameva Jayate 2 released on Thursday to take an early advantage over Antim – The Final Truth and enjoy an extended weekend at the ox office. The final results were not in tandem with the strategy though as the film stayed low throughout with the opening day turning out to be the best of the lot at 3.60 crores. Post that the collections just couldn’t rise and as a result the extended week stands at just around 10.50 crores*.

On its release, Satyameva Jayate had collected more than 20 crores on its opening day and for the Milap Zaveri sequel to bring in around 50% of that over four day long weekend must be heartbreaking for all involved. Yes, the film was badly reviewed by a segment of audiences and also trolled.

However, it wasn’t a bad movie per se the way it was made out to be and a good number of critics had positive things to stay about it as well. The film paid a tribute to the cinema of 80s but somehow audiences just didn’t venture out to relive that experience.

Nonetheless, all associated with Satyameva Jayate 2 would be aiming to move on pronto to their next big projects. John Abraham in particular has Attack coming up next and with the release being just two months away, it would be exciting to see how the promotion unfolds for the action entertainer which has a modern day storytelling to boast of.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

