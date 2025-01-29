Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Day 5: Recovers Only 2.5% Of Total Budget In India!

The need of the hour is to show growth during the evening and night shows. Sky Force must hold its fort and continue at least 6 crore+ streak at the box office to achieve a respectable lifetime collection.

Ticket Sales

Interestingly, the numbers of tickets sold on BookMyShow have shown a massive improvement today. Compared to 45K sold by 6 PM on Tuesday, Sky Force has already registered ticket sales of 63K today. This is a growth of about 40%, which is definitely a good sign.

Box Office Collection

In the last five days, Sky Force has made a total box office collection of 87.60 crores net. It is now inching closer to the 100 crore mark but there’s a long way to go due to its high budget of approximately 160 crores.

Akshay Kumar hasn’t tasted success since OMG 2. He’s had almost 12 releases in the post-pandemic era but only two of them have been successful. It remains highly crucial for his Republic Day release to gain the hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (2 Days To Go): 10K Tickets Sold Already, Will Shahid Kapoor Beat His Last 3 Releases?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News