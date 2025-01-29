Akshay Kumar led Sky Force has faced mid-week blues on Tuesday as collections fell in the vicinity of 6 crores. It certainly cannot afford to drop further, or the success verdict could be in danger. How is the action drama performing on day 6? Scroll below for the latest box office update on morning occupancy and ticket sales.
Day 5 vs Day 6 Occupancy
On Wednesday, the occupancy during the morning shows remained similar to Tuesday. Admissions remained in the range of 6.53%, exactly the same as day 5. However, there was a slight growth during the afternoon shows. From afternoon occupancy of 10.14% yesterday, the figures grew to 10.87% today.
The need of the hour is to show growth during the evening and night shows. Sky Force must hold its fort and continue at least 6 crore+ streak at the box office to achieve a respectable lifetime collection.
Ticket Sales
Interestingly, the numbers of tickets sold on BookMyShow have shown a massive improvement today. Compared to 45K sold by 6 PM on Tuesday, Sky Force has already registered ticket sales of 63K today. This is a growth of about 40%, which is definitely a good sign.
Box Office Collection
In the last five days, Sky Force has made a total box office collection of 87.60 crores net. It is now inching closer to the 100 crore mark but there’s a long way to go due to its high budget of approximately 160 crores.
Akshay Kumar hasn’t tasted success since OMG 2. He’s had almost 12 releases in the post-pandemic era but only two of them have been successful. It remains highly crucial for his Republic Day release to gain the hit verdict.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
