Sky Force Box Office Day 6
Sky Force Box Office Day 6 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Akshay Kumar led Sky Force has faced mid-week blues on Tuesday as collections fell in the vicinity of 6 crores. It certainly cannot afford to drop further, or the success verdict could be in danger. How is the action drama performing on day 6? Scroll below for the latest box office update on morning occupancy and ticket sales.

Day 5 vs Day 6 Occupancy

On Wednesday, the occupancy during the morning shows remained similar to Tuesday. Admissions remained in the range of 6.53%, exactly the same as day 5. However, there was a slight growth during the afternoon shows. From afternoon occupancy of 10.14% yesterday, the figures grew to 10.87% today.

