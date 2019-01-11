Simmba Box Office Day 14: Has A Superb Second Week, Collects Around 62 Crore!

Simmba had a superb second week at the Box Office as it collected around 62 crores more after the first week had fetched 150.81 crores. On its second Thursday, the film brought in further moolah as 4.50 crores* came in. With this, the overall total for the Rohit Shetty directed film stands at 212.64 crores*.

In the process, the film has now gone past the lifetime total of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [210 crores] in just 14 days. This is another landmark achievement by the Ranveer Singh starrer and one waits to see which are the other records that are waiting to be broken.

It is expected that at least 15 crores more will come for the film in the third weekend and once that happens, it would be closer to the 230 crores mark. While 250 crores lifetime is still in reach, it has to be seen if that would happen with ease or would there be a stretch involved. If the new releases Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister are accepted then the pace could well slow down for Simmba.

Nonetheless, the film has anyways over performed by a huge distance and hence it would be just academic to see how much further does this Blockbuster go.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

