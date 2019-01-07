Simmba: 5 ‘Tough To Beat’ Box Office RECORDS Attained By Ranveer Singh & Team!

The deadly duo of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh is spelling magic at the box office with their latest outing Simmba, which released on the eve of New Year. Emerging as one of the successful movies of 2018, Simmba has also managed to rake some records under the belt.

Take a look at the records made by Simmba:

Second highest week one total

With 150.81 crores, Simmba recorded the second highest collection for week one in 2018, after Sanju’s 202.51 crores.

Second highest first Monday Collection

Simmba surprisingly earned more than its opening day total of 20.72 crores by adding another 21.24 crores on first Monday. Also, it is the second best Monday figures of 2018, after Sanju’s 25.35 crores.

Highest first Tuesday collection

After enjoying 4-day smooth run, Simmba surprised one and all by making mammoth 27 crores on its fifth day i.e. Tuesday. With 27 crores, Simmba stands with highest first Tuesday earnings of the year.

Ranveer Singh’s second highest grosser

Currently running in theatres, Simmba has accumulated 190.64 crores in 10 days. With such a total, the movie surpassed Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) and is behind Padmaavat (300.26 crores), thus becoming second highest earner for Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty’s third highest grosser

Currently, Simmba is the third highest grosser for Rohit Shetty after Chennai Express and Golmaal Again. While Chennai Express made a lifetime collection of 226.70 crores and Golmaal Again collected 205.72 crores, Simmba stands at the grand total of 190.64 crores after 10 days. Looking at the current pace, Simmba is all set to cross Golmaal Again and Chennai Express, very soon.

