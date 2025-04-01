Salman Khan starrer Sikandar scored a good boost on the Eid holiday. Starting today, it will need to maintain its fort to be strong enough to triumph at the box office. The morning occupancy has witnessed a huge dip as it is a regular working day today. But how is the trend compared to Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava? Scroll below for a detailed analysis on day 3.

Sikandar Day 3 Morning Occupancy

The real test for Sikandar starts today. The Sunday release was always risky, given that Tiger 3 has also previously suffered due to the same strategy. As far as morning occupancy on day 3 is concerned, Salman Khan starrer has registered 6.87% admissions today. It has suffered a drop of 18%.

The dip in morning occupancy is not huge, considering admissions of 8.38% were witnessed on the Eid holiday, which was supposed to be its biggest day at the box office. So far, everything looks fine. It is now to be seen how it trends during the remaining day.

Sikandar vs Chhaava Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Salman Khan starrer is registering almost 86% lower occupancy during the morning shows than Chhaava (49.82%). However, it must be noted that day 3 was a Sunday for Vicky Kaushal starrer. The word-of-mouth was highly positive, which led to an impressive improvement in footfalls. But that is not the case with the Eid action thriller.

Check out the day-wise comparison in morning occupancy at the box office:

Chhava vs Sikandar

Day 1: 30.5% vs 13.76%

Day 2: 33% vs 8.38%

Day 3: 49.82% vs 6.87%

As one can notice, there was an upward graph for Chhaava for each passing day. However, the situation is exactly the opposite here.

Sikandar Ticket Sales on day 3

Till 1 PM yesterday, AR Murugadoss’ directorial had sold 75.8K tickets on BookMyShow. In comparison, it has sold 39K tickets today, suffering a drop of around 48%.

