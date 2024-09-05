Shaun Of The Dead Re-Release Box Office: Zombie Horror-Comedy Rakes In Over $700K During Labor Day Weekend, Pushing The Domestic Lifetime To An Extent

After twenty years, Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s zombie cult classic Shaun of the Dead continues to draw fans into theaters. To mark the film’s 20th anniversary in 2004, the horror comedy was re-released in U.S. theatres during the Labor Day weekend. The re-release witnessed a nice showing after fans packed the theatres to re-watch the 2004 cultural phenomenon on the big screens.

Shaun of the Dead was originally released in 2004 and featured Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The film, written by Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright (who also directed it), launched the careers of Pegg and Frost after grossing over $28 million against a budget of $5 million.

This year, studios are cashing in on the re-release trend, with multiple old releases, including Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace and The Mummy, hitting the theatres again. Recently, the Coraline 15th anniversary re-release generated record revenue, grossing $27 million in two weeks.

Shawn Of The Dead also witnessed a decent re-release opening debut, grossing an estimated $720k for the four-day Labour Day weekend. This pushed the film’s domestic total past the $14 million mark. Shawn of the Dead’s current domestic total now stands at $14.2 million. Meanwhile, in 2004, Shawn of the Dead collected $15.4 million overseas for a cumulative global total of $29 million.

The film’s success in 2004 launched Wright’s highly entertaining Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which includes 2007’s Hot Fuzz and 2013’s The World’s End. The three films collectively grossed over $150 million worldwide.

Shaun of the Dead, which follows two friends caught in a zombie apocalypse, has a “fresh” 92% critic score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

