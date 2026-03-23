Scream 7 completes yet another weekend at the box office, inching closer to setting a new franchise benchmark. The Neve Campbell starrer is still holding strong at the domestic box office despite the new releases and loss of screens. The film has, however, missed a spot in the domestic top five but is still unstoppable financially. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7’s domestic box office collection on its 4th weekend

Kevin Williamson’s latest slasher movie landed at #6 in its 4th weekend at the domestic rankings. It collected $4.3 million this weekend, down 49.4% from its third weekend. The 7th installment has scored the 2nd-biggest 4th-weekend gross in the franchise, and once again, the top spot is ruled by Scream 6 with $5.3 million. It is the result of new competition and the loss of 683 theaters in North America. After its 4th weekend, the domestic total stands at $114.5 million cume.

Edges closer to the $200 million milestone

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Scream 7 has set a franchise record for overseas collection in its 4th weekend. According to the report, it collected $6.2 million, a 34% decline from last weekend. It has accumulated this sum across 53 international territories, bringing the cume to $79.3 million. Adding that to its $114.5 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of Scream’s latest installment is $193.8 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Scream 7 is less than $10 million away from surpassing the $200 million milestone worldwide. It is all set to become the first Scream installment to achieve this global milestone. The slasher hit will hit the mark next weekend and is eyeing a global run of $200- $220 million. The film was released on February 27.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $114.5 million

International – $79.3 million

Worldwide – $193.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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