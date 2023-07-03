Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha, after enjoying a good opening weekend, has entered into weekdays on a decent note. Yes, the film has put on a decent performance on Monday and will be soon hitting the milestone of 50 crores at the Indian box office. Here’s how much it earned on day 5!

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the rom-com opened to positive reviews from critics and ticket-paying audiences. As a result, the film witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend job was accomplished successfully, all eyes were set on Monday’s performance. And now, reports are on the favourable side.

As per early trends flowing in, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is earning 4-4.20 crores on day 5, i.e. Monday, taking the Indian box office to 42.50-42.70 crores. When compared to the opening day of 9.25 crores, it’s a decent hold. From hereon, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer must stay consistent until Thursday with minimal drops.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha would be crossing the 50 crores mark in a couple of days and during the next weekend, it would once again show a jump due to the lack of any major competition. So, the film is comfortably moving in a direction where it is set to emerge as a success story soon. Let’s see how fast it reaches there.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

