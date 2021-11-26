After Sooryavanshi, another biggie in the form of Satyameva Jayate 2 has arrived starring John Abraham. Contrary to all expectations, the film has opened up to a disappointing start at the box office on its day 1. Below is all you need to know.

With the sequel factor in play and the face of John Abraham in lead, Bollywood enthusiasts have pinned high hopes on the film. The reception Sooryavanshi got, further encouraged all the exhibitors who happily gave a good screening to John’s masala entertainer. However, things have turned out to be quite shocking.

As per early trends flowing in, Satyameva Jayate 2 has made 3-4 crores at the box office on day 1. The number is just slightly higher than John’s last release, Mumbai Saga. The comparison is just for the sake as it’s totally unfair to compare a film which was released during Covid crisis to a film which released during the time when normalcy is returning.

From hereon, the path will be really tough as Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim has arrived today in theatres. The clash will cause a major dent to Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. All eyes are now set on how mass centres perform as they will decide the fate of the film. The film needs to double its opening day numbers on each day during the remaining weekend to turn some tables.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, SJ2 is a sequel to 2018’s hit, Satyameva Jayate. This film features John Abraham in a triple role. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Anup Soni in key roles.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is John’s second film to release during the pandemic. His last release was Mumbai Saga which released in March.

