Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has taken a massive start at the Indian box office, surprising everyone. The strong advances for the opening day hinted at a bumper opening, but no one ever thought the film would go well above the 20 crore mark. In fact, it’s the contender to be the second biggest Tollywood opener of 2025, as early estimates suggest a start in the range of Daaku Maharaaj. Keep reading to know what day 1 early trends have to suggest!

The winning combination of director Anil Ravipudi and Venky has struck gold yet again, and the audience is loving the entertainment offered by the duo’s latest commercial entertainer. While the content is enjoyable, the chartbuster songs are the icing on the cake. Overall, it’s a blockbuster package for the festive season of Sankranti.

As we reported this morning, Sankranthiki Vasthunam registered a fantastic opening day pre-sales of 12.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), and in advance itself, there was an occupancy of almost 50%. This was boosted further by superb walk-ins, and morning shows kicked off with a massive 70% occupancy across the country.

In the afternoon, occupancy jumped to a staggering 93%, and it remained on similar lines in the evening shows. The report for night shows is yet to come as they are still running, but it is learned that the night occupancy has gone full throttle as tomorrow is a big holiday of Kanuma.

Based on such occupancies, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has easily emerged as Venkatesh’s biggest opener. As per early trends, it is heading for a massive collection of 24-26 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is in line with what we predicted in our opening-day prediction story.

With such a start, the film has surpassed F3’s 15.60 crores to emerge as Venkatesh’s biggest opener. It could also emerge as the second biggest Tollywood opener of 2025 after Game Changer (54 crores), as it can beat Daaku Maharaaj’s 25.35 crores. Let’s see where the actual day 1 collection settles.

