Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: After Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar has returned to the big screen with Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Samrat Prithviraj hit the screens today marking a box office clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Major.

Akshay Kumar starrer is receiving mixed responses from its fans and critics. A section of the media continues to laud the film.

As per the early trends flowing in Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj is expected to have smaller earnings as of his last released film Bachchhan Paandey. As per the media report, the film has reportedly made earnings of 13-14 crores. In case you don’t know, Bachchhan Paandey which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in the key roles collected 13.25 crores on the first day of its release.

Well, such numbers don’t seem enough for an Akshay Kumar starter as fans always have higher expectations.

This afternoon, Koimoi review Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and rated it with 2.5 stars. A part of the review read, “Following Chand Bardai’s epic Prithviraj Raso, the story in its first phase lays the base between Samrat Prithviraj (Akshay Kumar) & Muhammad Ghori’s (Manav Vij) rivalry to become the ultimate emperor of Delhi. In a very smartly executed battle, Prithviraj clearly gets the better of Ghori, only to leave him free to realise the sins he has done.”

“The second key phase of the story has Prithviraj’s internal rival in Jaichand (Ashutosh Rana) also wanting to capture Delhi to prove he’s better than him. Little does he know, his daughter Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar) is the biggest fan of Samrat Prithviraj’s heroics deciding to get married only to him and no one else. This leads to the third & final track of the film which I wouldn’t want to ruin here,” it read further.

Coming back, we hope Samrat Prithviraj continues to stay and grow at the box office and doesn’t follow Bachchhan Paandey’s footsteps.

