Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas Starrer Crosses Badrinath Ki Dulhania & Jolly LLB 2 In The All Time Highest Grossing Films List

Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Saaho (Hindi) starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor in lead had a good first week as the film managed to find stability on the lower level after a very good start. The film crossed the 100 crores mark in first 5 days and broke some major records by the end of the first week.

Now, despite new Bollywood and Hollywood releases, Saaho (Hindi) has managed to stay steady in the second week. The film earned 3.75 crores* on second Friday taking the total business to 119.78 crores* which is pretty good.

Saaho (Hindi) has also shattered the lifetime records of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) to find itself among the top-grossing Indian movies of All Time. The film will surpass the collections of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) today which did a business of 120 crores and also some Bollywood films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores) & Agneepath (123.05 crores).

Interestingly, Saaho received a lot of flak from critics as well as negative feedback from a huge section of audience but it still managed to sail through. Upon release, social media was seen flooded with mixed reviews, especially with memes.

Several users slammed the makers for “poor VFX and poor plot” and wasting a huge amount of money.

One Twitter user wrote: “The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing ‘Saaho’.” A section of social media users even found Race 3 better than Saaho. Some compared their situation while watching Saaho to the situation of the viral paragliding boy.

