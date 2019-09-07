VIDEO: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Smoking During Ganpati Visarjan; Netizens Say, “Brother, Be Ashamed”

It’s the festival of Ganpati and a lot of celebrities celebrate it. Some bring home Ganesha idols while several celebs celebrate it with their relatives, friends or visit different pandals in the city. Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh utsav at his sister Arpita Sharma’s residence.

A lot of videos and photos from Arpita’s Ganpati puja have been going viral on the internet. However, fans saw a video in which Salman Khan is smoking during the visarjan. They are disappointed seeing him smoking and bashed him. One of the fans wrote – Brother, be ashamed.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. Bharat turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

The superstar will be next seen in Dabangg 3, in which he is reprising his role of notorious cop, Chulbul Pandey. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Dheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo.

Salman Khan’s film Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently stalled. The actor was supposed with work opposite Alia Bhatt in it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!