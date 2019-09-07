Chhichhore Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Set For A Big Jump Today!

Chhichhore Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Chhichhore opened to a low response yesterday but picked up well from evening onwards leading the Day 1 to a respectable total of 7.32 crores. The film had competition from Saaho but it still managed to thrive making everyone hopeful for the days to come.

Now Chhichhore on Saturday is showing a promising jump from Morning onwards only. If the morning shows on Friday were 10% + then on Saturday they have grown to be at the level of 25-30%. This is an encouraging start for the day and hopefully a good to very good Saturday is very much on cards.

Let’s have a look at the advance booking trends so far-

Mumbai

Chhichhore is doing well today in Mumbai as it has broken the ice with the audience. Around 15% of the total shows are promising to be houseful or filling fast so far.

Delhi

Delhi is better with 20% shows going houseful and filling fast and that’s a big positive sign for a film like Chhichhore that started on a low note yesterday.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is doing very well today with 40-45% shows filling fast and going houseful. Now that goes on to prove that a lot of target audience of Chhichhore which is working in Bengaluru right now has lapped up the film.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is on similar lines with around 40% shows promising heavy footfalls or on the verge of getting houseful soon.

Chennai

This part of South India is also doing well with more than 50% shows filling fast. The reason behind this could also be a limited release in the region.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Ahmedabad is doing good as there are around 20% shows filling fast. Kolkata is lost among all with around 10% shows filling fast.

