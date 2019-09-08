Saaho Box Office (Hindi): It’s Prabhas VS Prabhas; Beats His Own Baahubali: The Beginning!

Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho (Hindi) showed a jump on second Saturday and collected 5 crores* thus taking the total to 124.78 crores* which is a good total considering the negative feedback it received from a major part of the audience.

The film has now crossed the lifetime business of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) which earned 120 crores in the Hindi version back in 2015. Saaho (Hindi) has also crossed the lifetime business of Bollywood films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores), Agneepath (123.05 crores) & Raazi (123.17 crores).

Next targets for Saaho (Hindi) are Kaabil (126.58 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores) and Stree (129.67 crores) which will be crossed by today.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film despite negativity has found some kind of acceptance among a section of audience in small cities which is helping it survive at the box office. It looks like the film will end its lifetime run close to 140 crores mark.

The makers of the film were recently slammed by French film director Jerome Salle for copying his work.

“It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help (sic.),” Salle tweeted.

