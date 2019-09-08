Chhichhore Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: All Set For A Super Sunday!

Chhichhore Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Chhichhore has shown a really good trend at the Box Office so far. Though the film got a slow start on Friday morning, the occupancy rapidly improved from evening onwards leading the Day 1 towards a respectable total of 7.32 crores. The film on Saturday showed a huge jump as the film added another 12.25 crores taking the total to 19.57 crores.

On Sunday, the film is ready for another leap in the collections. Compared to 10%+ occupancy on Friday morning shows and 25-30% on Saturday morning shows, the film started on a much higher note on Sunday with occupancy being recorded in the 50-60% range.

If we talk about the full day advance booking trends, that’s also strong and the film is all set to record a very good Sunday for the makers. Let’s have a look at the current booking scenario-

Mumbai

Chhichhore in Mumbai had started receiving the audience love yesterday as there were 15% shows filling fast or going housefull. Guess what’s that figure today? 25-30% shows are going housefull today or are filling fast which means expect a big Sunday here.

Delhi

Delhi is far stronger than yesterday as there are around 50% shows which are going housefull or filling fast today and that’s incredible.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru continues to be steady after showing an incredible business on Saturday. There are 40-45% housefull and filling fast shows today just like yesterday.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has taken a jump today as the film is showing around 50% housefull and filling fast shows compared to 40% on Saturday. Excellent.

Ahmedabad

The film has shown better trending even in Ahmedabad as 30-35% shows are promising big numbers compared to 20% yesterday. Kolkata is also better with 20% shows going with heavy ticket bookings compared to 10% on Saturday.

Chennai

Chennai has shown a drop though. It was doing well with 50% housefull and filling fast shows on the limited release yesterday but there are only 25% housefull and filling fast shows today. We hope the trend improves as the day goes on.

So overall, Chhichhore is all set for a BIG day at the Box Office today.

