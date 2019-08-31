Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Battling The Best Opening Weekends Of 2019 Dominated By Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal & Others!

Saaho is turning out to be a record smasher at the box office. While this Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is on a rampage mode in down South regions, the Hindi speaking belt too is showing a promising run. Speaking about Hindi version alone, the movie has clocked one of the biggest openings for 2019, surpassing successes like Kabir Singh and Gully Boy.

On opening day, Saaho (Hindi) has clocked 24.40 crores and despite not so great feedback from the audience, the movie is super strong in advance booking trends and morning occupancy for day 2. With all such factors working in the favour, the movie on its way bring in some magical figures over the weekend to make its place amongst the best of the year.

Let’s take a look at top 5 weekend earners (Hindi) of 2019:

Bharat

Salman Khan’s Eid release still tops the list by a huge margin with accumulating a whopping amount of 150.10 crores. The fact remains that it enjoyed a benefit of Eid holiday plus 5-day extended weekend.

Mission Mangal

This Akshay Kumar starrer exceeded all trade expectations at the box office. Mission Mangal too enjoyed Independence day holiday plus 4-day extended weekend. It collected 97.56 crores in its opening weekend.

Kesari

Kesari is another holiday release of the year, arriving on Holi. It fetched 78.07 crores during its 4-day extended weekend.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s musical drama won accolades for both its content and music. Also, despite being a niche film, it turned out to be a great success at the ticket windows. Released on Valentine’s day, it collected 72.45 crores in opening weekend (4-day)

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is the only movie in the list which enjoyed a normal 3-day weekend but still made it amongst the best openers of 2019. It earned 70.83 crores in opening weekend.

Now, comparing Saaho with Bharat is a bit unfair as the movie enjoyed a huge benefit of 5-day weekend. But still, the Prabhas starrer has a chance of surpassing Kabir Singh or Gully Boy in the list if it manages to show growth on day 2 and day 3.

What do you think, will Saaho (Hindi) be able to make it amongst the top 5 openers of 2019?

