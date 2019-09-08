Saaho Box Office Day 9 (Hindi): Keeps Collecting On Saturday!

Saaho Box Office Day 9 (Hindi): Even though down South Saaho is not really showing any flattering numbers, in rest of the country (especially the mass belt up North) the film is still finding some sort of traction. This was evidenced on the second Saturday as well when 5 crores* more came in.

Of course, just as it was when compared the first and the second Friday, the gap between the two Saturdays is also ultra huge (almost 20 crores), as the first Saturday was 25.20 crores. Still, the fact that the Sujeeth directed film is still collecting in Hindi instead of crashing over is reasonable indeed.

The Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer has collected 124.78 crores* now and in the process has gone past the lifetime numbers of Raazi [123.17 crores]. Next in line are Akshay Kumar starrers Airlift [129 crores] and Rustom [127.49 crores] as well as Stree [129.67 crores] and these targets should be surpassed today itself.

It would be actually interesting to see how big does Saaho turn out to be today. The film had a rollicking number on the first Sunday as there was solid growth evidenced, what with footfalls worth 29.48 crores. Even if a gap of 20 crores were to be evidenced on the second Sunday, the makers won’t mind 9 crores (or more) coming in. Though that would be difficult to accomplish, especially considering the fact that multiplexes have Chhichhore as their first choice, one would still keenly track how the numbers turn out to be at the end of the day.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

