Saaho Box Office Day 7 (Hindi): Does Very Well In Hindi Version, Has A Superb First Week!

Saaho has done very well in its Hindi version in the first week. The film opened on an excellent note, showed good progress in the weekend, and though collections did slide during the weekend, there was no crash per se as numbers stayed on to be over the 6 crores mark right through.

Even on Thursday, the collections held on very well with 6.75 crores coming in. Now that’s good stability when compared to Wednesday numbers of 6.90 crores that pretty much indicates that the second weekend should emerge reasonably healthy as well.

So far, the Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer has collected 116.03 crores and that’s quite good, considering the fact that the film is an import from down South. Yes, the film was shot in Hindi as well but still at the end of the day the main lead was from South and that makes the collections look even more impressive.

As long as the film doesn’t crash now, this Sujeeth directed action thriller could well pace its way to the lifetime of 145-150 crores, which would be a much healthier total than what one would have expected after the early reports were out.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

