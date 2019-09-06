Netflix has established it’s fan following in India specifically among the youth ever since it has arrived here and that’s because of the kind of content it keeps on churning. However some people in the country haven’t liked the content of shows like Sacred Games 2, Leila, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj and Ghoul and have started a protest online to #BanNetflixIndia for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus & Sikhs.

Manjinder Sirsa, who is an Akali Dal Leader as well as a MLA raised his voice against a scene from Sacred Games 2, where Sartaj Singh (a sikh character played by Saif Ali Khan) throws his ‘Kada’ into the ocean in anger.

Manjinder shared this explicit scene on Twitter and wrote, “I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI”

#BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter & Netizens Want Shows Like Sacred Games 2, Leila & Others To Be Removed, Here's Why
Ramesh Solanki, a Shiv Sena Leader also filed a police complaint against the explicit content available on Netflix. He shared on his Twitter account and wrote, “Filed complaint against @NetflixIndia for defaming Hindus, India and @adgpi Almost every series is serious attemp to paint Hindus and India in bad light”.

This raged the netizens and they started tweeting too against Netflix. Here are a few reactions:

