BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter & Netizens Want Shows Like Sacred Games 2, Leila & Others To Be Removed, Here’s Why

Netflix has established it’s fan following in India specifically among the youth ever since it has arrived here and that’s because of the kind of content it keeps on churning. However some people in the country haven’t liked the content of shows like Sacred Games 2, Leila, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj and Ghoul and have started a protest online to #BanNetflixIndia for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus & Sikhs.

Manjinder Sirsa, who is an Akali Dal Leader as well as a MLA raised his voice against a scene from Sacred Games 2, where Sartaj Singh (a sikh character played by Saif Ali Khan) throws his ‘Kada’ into the ocean in anger.

Manjinder shared this explicit scene on Twitter and wrote, “I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI”

I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/c2KMbJVrwA — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

Ramesh Solanki, a Shiv Sena Leader also filed a police complaint against the explicit content available on Netflix. He shared on his Twitter account and wrote, “Filed complaint against @NetflixIndia for defaming Hindus, India and @adgpi Almost every series is serious attemp to paint Hindus and India in bad light”.

This raged the netizens and they started tweeting too against Netflix. Here are a few reactions:

#BanNetFlixInindia

Our Guru shishya parampara is role model for hole the world.

But this Netflix web series is insulting Guru shishya parampara.

Ban Netflix#BanNetFlixInindia pic.twitter.com/LjmoNHyUhV — SayannaNagan (@Sayanna56306617) September 6, 2019

The complaint cites @NetflixIndia shows Sacred Games and Leila as two series on the platform which paints an inaccurate portrait of Hindus and India. Apart from them, the complaint also mentions comedian @hasanminhaj and the series Ghoul.#BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/UzaOEHGn7R — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) September 6, 2019

Proud to have great leader Modiji as @PMOIndia who respects GuruShishya paramparaa. But in his ruling just for commercial benifits @NetflixIndia insulting the ancient identity of this land ie GuruShishya is not at all acceptable.

Why @MIB_India is silent?#BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/MDYaUItPS8 — Sanatani (@3kaal_) September 6, 2019

#BanNetflixInIndia Yes… 100% @Netflix is streaming out Hinduphobic content… It all began with #SacredGames where the main villan is shown a Hindu saint. Terrorism has no religion they say but they also find a way to link terrorism to Hinduism!@HinduJagrutiOrg @ChakraNews pic.twitter.com/jJqqwVNshT — akgupta (@akg1201) September 6, 2019

#BanNetflixInIndia @MIB_India @PrakashJavdekar @rsprasad strict laws of blasphemy & censorship should be implemented on web channels that are cropping up on daily basis on a unified agenda of vulgar & below the belly content. It is like making a mockery of our law pic.twitter.com/mbvEsPML5g — Thakur Singh (@cathakursingh) September 6, 2019

Sacred Games 2 is the cheapest attempt of #netflixindia to defame and degrade the ideal Guru-Shishya parampara of Indiaso there should be immediate ban on #Netflix in India

#BanNetflixInIndia#SacredGamesS2 #FridayThoughts #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/J97bHtIjNj — Harshad Dhamale 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) September 6, 2019

