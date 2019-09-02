Saaho Box Office Day 3 Early Trends (Hindi): A Record-Breaking Sunday!

Its Day 4 for Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s magnum opus, Saaho, and its winning hearts all across the country. Same is the case in terms of the Hindi collections which are witnessing an upward growth with each upcoming day despite the mixed reactions it received from a chunk of the cinegoers.

The movie which had raked in 49.60 crores in its 2-day run, has had a tremendous Sunday too! As per the early trends flowing in, Saaho on its Day 3 has added another 28-30 crores to its kitty. Now, that is the massive jump we were looking forward to see, and looks like that’s happened in a way which will shatter some serious records of 2019.

The overall collections now stand at 77.6-79.6 crores. We have earlier seen major biggies like Salman Khan’s Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and this year’s Kalank which may have opened to great numbers, but due to the negative word of mouth had dropped at an enormous rate in the following days. However, this clearly isn’t the case with the Sujeeth directorial and the numbers are screaming for itself.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez’s special dance number, Bad boy in Saaho has become a rage within hours of its online release. Apart from Jacqueline’s cool moves, what has grabbed eyeballs is the actress’s stunning costume for the song.

In the song, Jacqueline is seen sporting a white crop top paired with denim hot pants and a shiny silver neck piece. The outfit by Leepakshi Ellawadi has captured as much imagination of fans as hero Prabhas’ super swag in the number, and Badshah’s rap rendition.

Bad Boy has so far ganrnered over 34 million views on YouTube. Badshah has written and composed the song, and also sung the number with Neeti Mohan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!