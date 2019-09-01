Yet another Saturday, yet another good jump for Mission Mangal. That has been a trend for the Akshay Kumar starrer ever since its release, what with family audiences stepping in good numbers on Saturdays and Sundays. The sci-fi family entertainer is managing to find audience despite Saaho (Hindi) creating havoc at the box office for second day in succession.

The film collected 3.50 crores* more and with that the collections have now moved up to 183.11 crores*. In the process, the film has now gone past the lifetime collections of Bang Bang (181.03 crores) in just 17 days.

Next target for the Jagan Shakti directed film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani which had a lifetime number of 184 crores. That number should be surpassed by Tuesday, if not Monday, and post that the film would be throwing a challenge to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) and 2.0 [Hindi] (188 crores).

There is only one film in history which has ended in the nervous 90s in its quest for a double century, Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores). While Mission Mangal too would be entering the 90s soon, one just hopes that it has a better fate than the Salman Khan starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder