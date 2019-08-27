Saaho Box Office Advance Booking: South India Shows Blockbuster Trends Already, Hindi Regions Picking Up

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to break the Box Office coming Friday. The film is being awaited by millions of fans for a long time and now it’s finally close to release.

Saaho which is basically a Telugu film will release nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Telugu versions.

The advance booking of the film has started and it’s breathtaking especially in South India. Have a look –

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has received the film with open arms as almost all the shows in Telugu going houseful or filling fast. Even in Hindi, the advance booking is going very strongly as 75% shows are sold out or are on the verge of being unavailable. It’s likely that all the shows will be unavailable before the film even releases.

Bengaluru

Almost 50% of the shows in Telugu are already houseful or filling fast. Tamil & Hindi shows are picking up.

Chennai

Chennai is also rocking with 50% Telugu shows going to overflow or on the verge of full. The advance booking for Tamil shows is also good at 10-15% already. For Hindi, only 1 show is there at this moment and that is filling fast.

Mumbai

Mumbai is picking up fast where10% Hindi shows are going housefull or filling fast. Response for Telugu and Tamil versions is lower but will increase as there are still two more days for the release of the film.

Delhi

Delhi has shown a slow start with less than 10% Hindi shows going housefull or filling fast. A good response for Telugu & Malayalam shows is awaited.

Kolkata & Ahmedabad

Both cities are also among the ones with the lowest advance booking as there is no show going housefull yet. Needless to say, the trend will improve by tomorrow.

