In just 5 days, RRR (Hindi) has hit a century at the box office. Till the evening before the film’s release, it didn’t seem like a possibility as at least amidst the trade, the hype hadn’t reached the kind of levels that was expected from the magnum opus. Of course, the situation on the ground was different as this is what led to more than 20 crores coming on the first day. Still, one waited to see whether the jumps would be there over the weekend and then if Monday would hold on.

With all of that happening, the situation is now far better for the SS Rajamouli film. The film is looking for a much bigger outcome and the first major milestone has been achieved with the collections going past the 100 crores mark and two more days still remaining for the week. Just like Sooryavanshi, even RRR (Hindi) has scored a century in just five days, though it has taken a lead in terms of the overall collections. With 15.02 crores more coming in, the film now stands at 107.59 crores. Between today and tomorrow, at least 25 crores more will come in and that will take it over 130 crores easily. The first week of Sooryavanshi was 120.66 crores so that record would be surpassed today itself.

Of course, it was a different time when the Akshay Kumar starrer had released since theatres were running at 50% occupancy, there were night curfews and by and large, audiences had to start stepping out to theatres after a hiatus. In the case of RRR (Hindi), the stage has already been set and not it’s time to achieve further glories. While the film should eventually emerge as a big success for sure, a higher verdict could come in once the 200 crore mark is crossed, which will be done with ease.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

