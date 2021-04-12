Roohi has now crossed the 25 crores milestone after being in theatres for four weeks. Ever since theatres reopened with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari last year, it is the only Bollywood movie to have achieved this milestone. After bringing in 72 lakhs over the fourth weekend, the weekdays resulted in 38 lakhs more added to its total. While that resulted in the total to reach 25.87 crores, the film has collected around 15 lakhs more during the current weekend to go past the 25 crores mark.

Roohi is running at 250 screens and 500 shows currently. However, with night curfews and other curbs on, many multiplexes are not even keeping all their screens open. On the other hand various single screens are winding up after their evening shows and not even having night shows as a part of their plan.

As for the makers, they have to make do with the best that the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer could do in the given circumstances and aren’t complaining at all. Roohi has done what it would have hoped for as a best case scenario before release and now it is already out on OTT too.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

