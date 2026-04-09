Reminders of Him continues its steady run at the box office, gaining momentum as it closes the gap with Regretting You. With strong audience interest and consistent earnings, the film is now within striking distance of its counterpart, setting up a closely watched race between the two as it approaches the next major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the third Colleen Hoover adaptation after It Ends With Us and Regretting You. It stars Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson (in her film debut), Nicholas Duvernay, Lauren Graham, and Bradley Whitford.

Reminders of Him hits $80 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Reminders of Him collected $2.0 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. It declined by 53.2% from last weekend despite losing 820 screens in North America. The film is currently running in 2,361 screens in North America. In 26 days, the film has hit $46.0 million in North America. Internationally, the film has reached $34.1 million in cume, bringing the worldwide total to $80.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $46.0 million

International – $34.1 million

Worldwide – $80.1 million

Just $10 million away from surpassing Regretting You

Reminders of Him is very close to beating Regretting You at the box office. It is on track to beat the Mason Thames starrer Colleen Hoover adaptation soon. The Maika Monroe starrer is less than $3 million away from beating Regretting You’s domestic haul. Meanwhile, globally, the 2026 romance drama is around $10 million away from beating Regretting You’s $90 million global haul. It is not a huge gap and quite achievable. But given the dominance of new releases, it could be a challenge for the Maika Monroe starrer to reach its target.

What is the film about?

The story begins with Kenna, who is released from prison after serving time for her boyfriend’s death, and tries to reconnect with her daughter. Facing resistance from others, she finds unexpected support in Ledger, and together they begin to heal and move forward.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hoppers North America Box Office: Crosses $150 Million Milestone – Nears The Domestic Earnings Of Cars 3 & Elemental

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News