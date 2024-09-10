R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan led Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was re-released in theatres on August 31, 2024. It turned out to be a huge commercial flop during its original run. But RHTDM is now a success and has reaped massive profits at the box office. Scroll below for the latest update!

RHTDM was the remake of the Tamil film Minnale. R Madhavan was part of the original film and reprised his much-loved role in the Hindi version. It also marked his Bollywood debut, along with that of actress Dia Mirza. During its theatrical run, the movie was rejected by the masses. However, it gained popularity via re-runs on TV and was eventually declared a “cult classic.”

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office

During its second weekend, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein added 1 crores to its box office collections. It maintained quite a strong run compared to its opening weekend, which minted 1.10 crores. The overall collections currently stand at 3.25 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise breakup of RHTDM below:

Weekend 1: 1.10 crores

Week 1: 2.25 crores (includes the first-weekend collection)

Weekend 2: 1 crores

Total: 3.25 crores

RHTDM Budget vs Box Office Collection

During its initial run, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had earned 5.55 crores against a budget of 6 crores. When the re-release collections are added to the original run, the total box office figures come to 8.80 crores.

Returns on Investment (ROI)

Here’s how we calculate ROI:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

This means Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has made returns of 46% so far. The romantic drama has finally received its due credit and has become a highly profitable affair for the makers.

More about RHTDM

It was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who had also helmed Minnale. It was produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The supporting cast included Anupam Kher, Tannaz Irani, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Smita Jaykar, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office (31 Days): With 248% Higher Earnings Than Original Run, Avinash Tiwary & Triptii Dimri’s Film Is A Big Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News