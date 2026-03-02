Sandalwood has had a dry spell in 2026, but Raj B Shetty’s Rakkasapuradol is finally showing a ray of hope. His latest outing seems like a miracle the Kannada film industry has been waiting for in 2026. The film has been fighting a lone battle at the box office, and as it enters its fourth week, it is inching closer to the success tag.

While the numbers of the film have not been record-breaking, it has still shown great pace at the box office. After a decent week 1 of 2.01 crore, the film didn’t crash and held a steady pace with 1.4 crore in week 2. The third week added another 84 lakh to the kitty, proving that the content is resonating with the audience.

Rakkasapuradol Box Office Day 26

On the 26th day, the film has collected 3 lakh at the box office, showing a jump of 50% from the previous day, which brought 2 lakh! The net collection of the film stands at a total of 4.77 crore.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 2.01 crore

Week 2: 1.4 crore

Week 3: 84 lakh

Day 22: 3 lakh

Day 23: 9 lakh

Day 24: 7 lakh

Day 25: 2 lakh

Day 26: 3 lakh

Total: 4.77 crore

Produced on a modest budget of 5 crore, the film is now in a do-or-die situation for theatrical recovery. With 4.77 crore in the bag, Raj B Shetty is exactly 23 lakh away from hitting the 100% recovery mark.

If the film manages to hold its screens for another week, it will officially become the first successful Kannada film of 2026 to recover its production cost through theatrical net collection.

