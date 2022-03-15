Radhe Shyam [Hindi] completely crashed on Monday as only 1.50 crores* came in. This was on the cards as well since the reports were poor. Moreover, The Kashmir Files has come as a tsunami and has emerged as the first choice of audiences by a distance.

On Friday, the film had opened at 4.50 crores, which was as it is quite poor. Now for Monday collections to fall by over 50% is a tell-tale sign of how the film is not finding takers at all. This one was a biggie which should have done at least 50 crores in the Hindi version, if not go for the 100 Crore Club. However, for now, even 25 crores is looking like a challenge as the collections stand at mere 16 crores*. For an expensive film like this which had a lot at stake, Radhe Shyam has turned out to be a heartbreaking experience for those associated with it.

The shows have been drastically reduced for the film as a bulk of screens has been allocated to The Kashmir Files. This isn’t something that was on the cards as even in the worst-case scenario, Radhe Shyam would have at least retained its screens. However, with audience footfalls increasing for competition, this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer would have to make do with what comes from the regional Telugu version.

Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

