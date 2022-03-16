Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has now started struggling really bad at the box office. Despite not-so-good public feedback, the film earned good during the weekend, but now on weekdays, the film is failing miserably. Below are all the details you need to know.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama opened to an earth-shattering response. But once the poor word-of-mouth started chipping in, the effect was seen right on the next day as a dramatic fall was witnessed. The series of drops continues even on day 5.

As per the trade reports, Radhe Shyam earned 3.50 crores* on day 5, which is a huge fall from Monday’s 6 crores*. As of now, the movie stands at a total of 104 crores* (inclusive of all languages). Not just the Hindi version but even the Telugu version has now started falling like ninepins. Let’s see how it ends its week 1.

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu and Kunal Roy Kapoor in key roles.

Meanwhile, director Radha Krishna Kumar seems to be unhappy about the negative responses from the audience and critics. Despite the visual grandeur, the movie failed to impress a large section of the audience.

Radha, who had always established that Radhe Shyam is a love story, also blames critics for expecting more out of a love saga. His response to the comments on social media profiles indicates that the director has been quite upset over the negative comments on the film.

In one of his recent interviews, Radha said, “You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?” (via IANS).

