Radhe Box Office Day 1 (Overseas) It’s May 13 and a day for Bollywood fans – especially those of Salman Khan – to rejoice. The superstar’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has hit theatres and released on ZeePlex today, and we have the number from its overseas opening day.

The first figures coming in are from Australia. As per reports, the response to the Bhai film there is a dip around 40-45% than that of his last EID release, Bharat. With that being said, all eyes are what is in store with the GCC. Scroll down to have a look at the numbers and the buzz for the film.

As per the reports coming in, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has had a dip of 40-45% compared to Bharat that released in 2019. While the Salman-Katrina Kaif starrer collected upwards of 110-120k on its opening day, Radhe is said to have had an opening in Australia of around 60-70k. The Australian market is relatively safe and in good condition regarding the COVID-19 situation, so these numbers may improve.

Reports also state that numbers Salman Khan’s Radhe expected to earn between $3.50-$4 million in its opening weekend overseas. With the COVID-19 pandemic still creating havoc, these expectations do not seem realistic. The numbers are spoken about with the hope that the Salman Khan starrer will be a Blockbuster in Gulf.

Talking about Salman Khan’s last releases and how they fared in the Gulf, Dabanng 3 opened in the range of $4-4.50 million, while his 2019 festive release, Bharat, opened at $6.25 million. The number for Radhe is expected to be lesser as those films released during normal times, and currently, the market is much smaller with lesser. With these things in mind, the site stated that a realistic target would be around $2 million.

