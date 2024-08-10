Dhanush‘s Raayan has displayed an impressive run at the worldwide box office and continues to add decent numbers. Yesterday, it entered its third week and will soon enter the 150 crore club globally. Domestically, it has already emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film (net collection), and by tomorrow, it is expected to recover its massive budget. Keep reading to know more!

Raayan at the worldwide box office

This Kollywood revenge drama has been in theatres for 15 days, and on its third Friday, it maintained a stronghold at the Indian box office. On Thursday, the film earned 1.82 crores, and yesterday, it witnessed an expected drop and made 1.40 crores. With this, the domestic tally has gone up to 86.25 crores net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 101.77 crores.

In the overseas market, Raayan has earned 39 crores gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 140.77 crores gross. As we can see, the film needs less than 10 crores to hit the mark of 150 crores, and the feat is expected to be achieved in the next few days.

Raayan to recover its budget soon

While there are different modes of recovery, it’s a box office thumb rule that a film must recover its budget through the domestic run to avoid being called a theatrical failure. In the case of Raayan, it is all set to recover its budget and emerge as a clean success. For those who don’t know, the film is reportedly made at a cost of 90 crores, and against this cost, it has already earned 86.25 crores net at the Indian box office.

So, Raayan needs just 3.75 crores more to make itself safe, which is expected to happen by tomorrow.

