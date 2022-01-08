Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is refusing to slow at the Indian box office. The film has entered its 4th week, and the Hindi version has pulled off yet another brilliant day. Below is all you need to know.

The Hindi version is now contributing a major part of the collection. It’s working majorly in Maharashtra and Gujarat, despite the Covid rise and restrictions on theatres’ occupancy. It’s maintaining the stronghold in single screens.

On the 4th Friday, Pushpa bagged 1.95 crores, which is outstanding and a negligible fall from Thursday’s 2.05 crores. The grand total of the Hindi version now stands at 74.44 crores. The film will witness a jump today and tomorrow.

Speaking of all languages, Pushpa is all set to touch the 250 crore mark.

