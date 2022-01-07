Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has been terrific ever since it began its box office journey. The film is already the highest-grossing Indian film of the pandemic era and still shows no signs of slowing down. Let’s see how it sustained on day 21.

The film completed its 3-week theatrical run successfully, despite competitors like Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 present in theatres. Unlike films in the recent past, this one is working on the sheer power of single screens and staying rock steady every single day. On its way to 250 crore mark, the film has pulled off another terrific day, and below is all you need to know.

On day 21, Pushpa has managed to earn 2.10-2.60 crores, as per early trends. The Indian grand total now stands at 238.90-239.40 crores (all languages). It will be really interesting to see if the film yet again shows a big jump during the weekend and manage to cross the 250 crore mark.

Speaking of the Hindi version, Pushpa is enjoying an unprecedented run at the box office. Already a super-hit, the film is refusing to slow down and bringing in really good numbers. Till day 20, it had earned 70.44 crores. It has shown a super trend during the third week by staying above the 2 crore mark and witnessing a negligible drop. If there were no Covid restrictions in place, the film would have crossed 100 crores with its Hindi version alone.

