Sukumar has done the impossible! In Indian history, there is one film that has surpassed Baahubali 2 in many arenas. The winning streak continues as Pushpa 2 is now the highest-grossing South film in UK/ Ireland. Scroll below for the latest overseas box office update!
Creates history in the UK
It is unreal to witness an Indian film enjoy a theatrical run for as many as six weeks, not only in the domestic but also overseas regions. As per Nishit Shaw, Allu Arjun has raked in £2.72K from 26 locations at the UK/ Ireland box office. The cumulative total now stands at £1.9 million gross.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the ever South Indian film to have grossed over £1.9 million at the UK/ Ireland box office. It has surpassed Baahubali 2, which was earlier #1 film in the region with lifetime earnings of £1.82 million.
Trending
Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers at the UK-Ireland box office:
- Pushpa 2: £1.9 million+
- Baahubali 2 – £1.82 million
- Kalki 2898 AD – £1.55 million
- RRR – £1.04 million
- Salaar – £620K
- Adipurush – £395K
- HanuMan – £321K
- Baahubali – £310K
- Saaho – £293K
- Radhe Shyam – £214K
Worldwide Box Office
At the global box office, Allu Arjun starrer is the third highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of 1768.93 crores in 39 days. It has surpassed domestic biggies like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and others. Pushpa 2 is only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores).
Pushpa 2: Reloaded version!
Pushpa 2 will be released in a reloaded version, which will include 20 minutes of additional footage. The new version will be available in theatres starting January 17, 2024.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.
Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Day 2: Recovers 40% Budget Already, Stays 192% Higher Than Vanangaan!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News