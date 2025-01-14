Sukumar has done the impossible! In Indian history, there is one film that has surpassed Baahubali 2 in many arenas. The winning streak continues as Pushpa 2 is now the highest-grossing South film in UK/ Ireland. Scroll below for the latest overseas box office update!

Creates history in the UK

It is unreal to witness an Indian film enjoy a theatrical run for as many as six weeks, not only in the domestic but also overseas regions. As per Nishit Shaw, Allu Arjun has raked in £2.72K from 26 locations at the UK/ Ireland box office. The cumulative total now stands at £1.9 million gross.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the ever South Indian film to have grossed over £1.9 million at the UK/ Ireland box office. It has surpassed Baahubali 2, which was earlier #1 film in the region with lifetime earnings of £1.82 million.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers at the UK-Ireland box office:

Pushpa 2: £1.9 million+

Baahubali 2 – £1.82 million

Kalki 2898 AD – £1.55 million

RRR – £1.04 million

Salaar – £620K

Adipurush – £395K

HanuMan – £321K

Baahubali – £310K

Saaho – £293K

Radhe Shyam – £214K

Worldwide Box Office

At the global box office, Allu Arjun starrer is the third highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of 1768.93 crores in 39 days. It has surpassed domestic biggies like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and others. Pushpa 2 is only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores).

Pushpa 2: Reloaded version!

Pushpa 2 will be released in a reloaded version, which will include 20 minutes of additional footage. The new version will be available in theatres starting January 17, 2024.

