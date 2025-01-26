Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is close to completing two months at the box office. The journey has truly been unreal as the action thriller continues to mint moolah despite many new releases. Sukumar‘s directorial has now achieved a massive feat in the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the latest exciting update!

Overseas Box Office

Allu Arjun starrer has almost concluded its run at the overseas box office. It has accumulated a whopping 292 crores gross. Unfortunately, the action thriller will not be able to enter the 300 crore club.

3rd highest Tollywood grosser!

There are reasons to celebrate because Pushpa 2 is now the third highest-grossing Tollywood movie in the overseas circuit. Allu Arjun starrer could not beat Baahubali 2, which went way beyond 350 crores and conquered the top throne.

Take a look at the highest Tollywood grossers overseas below:

Baahubali 2 – 370 crores+ RRR – 364.55 crores Pushpa 2 – 292 crores

Allu Arjun starrer has left behind many Tollywood biggies, including Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, among others, to enter the top 3. It is to be seen which Telugu biggie will break its record.

Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Pushpa 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film. It is ahead of Pathaan (1069.85 crores), Jawan (1163.82 crores), and KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores), among others. However, the action thriller could not surpass Dangal (2059.04 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores), which hold the top two spots.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythrie Movie Makers. It features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. The supporting cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh.

It was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

