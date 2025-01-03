Allu Arjun is beasting at the box office every single day, and in 28 days, it stands at a total collection of an estimated 1215 crore at the box office. Much higher than the previous highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema, Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 28 Estimates

On the 28th day, January 2, the fourth Thursday, the film earned in the range of 5.5 – 6 crore in total, bringing a fourth week of almost 70+ crore in India. Allu Arjun still has some records left, but he has nailed another achievement at the box office.

Allu Arjun’s Last Seven Films

The total box office collection of the Sukumar’s action biggie is 50% more than the total collection of the last seven films of Allu Arjun at the box office combined.

It means that Pushpa 2‘s box office collection of the estimated 1215 crore is 50% more than the collection of Pushpa: The Rise + Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo + Naa Peru Surya + DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham + Sarrainodu + Rudhramadevi + S/O Satyamurthy.

Here is the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s every single film at the box office since 2015.

Pushpa: The Rise: 267. crore

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 200 crore

Naa Peru Surya: 51 crore

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham: 83.96 crore

Sarrainodu: 96.2 crore

Rudhramadevi: 61.85 crore

S/O Satyamurthy: 46 crore

Total: 806.51 crore

Pushpa 2 Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 500 crore the film has earned an estimated 1215 crore, registering a profit of 715 crore, delivering 143% return on investment at the box office.

