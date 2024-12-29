Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had another historic weekend at the Indian box office as it registered unheard numbers. Considering the rejection of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film got a major boost through increased show count, and it remained the first choice among moviegoers among fresh new arrivals. In the latest development, the biggie has surpassed the fourth weekend’s numbers of Stree 2. Keep reading to know what early trends of day 25 suggest!

On Saturday, Baby John’s shows were reduced all across the country and most of them were allotted to the Allu Arjun starrer. The impact of the same was seen in the collection as it jumped from 7.50 crores to 11 crores* on Saturday. Today, the film has witnessed another jump and there’s no Sunday curse in play as such.

Today, on day 25, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) started with 17% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon, a big jump was seen, and an occupancy of around 44% was registered. During evening shows, it went up to 52%. In night shows, a dip has been reported, but it won’t make a big difference.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa (Hindi) is heading towards a collection of 12.50-13.50 crores on day 25, which is simply crazy. Including these estimates, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at a staggering 771.25-772.25 crore net.

With 31-32 crores, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has registered the biggest fourth weekend in the history of Hindi cinema. It surpassed Stree 2’s 25.01 crores.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Weekend 4- 31-32 crores

Total- 771.25-772.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

