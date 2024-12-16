Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to enjoy an unbelievable run at the Indian box office. After a rocking run during the extended opening week and the second weekend, the storm of Pushpraj was expected to calm down a bit, but that hasn’t happened at all. The magnum opus remained unshakeable on its second Monday, earning almost 30 crores. In Hindi, the film continued its assault and registered one more record to its name. Keep reading to know what day 12 early trends have to suggest!

The Hindi version of the Pushpa sequel is having a dream run. Out of 176.50 crores that came during the last weekend, a staggering 128 crores came from the Hindi-dubbed version alone. It clearly indicates the unprecedented response the film is enjoying in the Hindi market. Once again, evening and night shows picked up massively, which is truly commendable considering the cold wave across several regions of India.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa 2 is heading for a massive 28-29 crores on day 12. This is a superb trend as compared to the second Friday’s 37.50 crores. With these estimated numbers, the film has registered the second-highest second Monday at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2 is at the top with 30 crores.

Speaking about the Hindi-dubbed version alone, Pushpa 2 has created history by scoring the biggest second Monday, with an estimated collection of 21-22 crores on day 12. This has surpassed Stree 2‘s 20.20 crores.

Including the estimated numbers, the film stands at 940.75-941.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 12 days. The Hindi-dubbed version stands at 582.50-583.50 crore net.

Breakdown of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office (All languages VS Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days): 736.25 crores VS 434.50 crores

VS Weekend 2: 176.50 crores VS 128 crores

VS Day 12: 28-29 crores VS 21-22 crores

Total: 940.75-941.75 crores VS 582.50-583.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 11: Emerge As 3rd Highest-Grossing Film By Defeating Gadar 2, Scores 128 Crores During Second Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News