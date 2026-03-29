The latest sci-fi adventure movie, Project Hail Mary, has been ruling the box office not only in North America but also in China. It has beaten F1’s second Saturday gross at the Chinese box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer is already on its way towards a key milestone in China. It has also witnessed an impressive surge since last Saturday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is expected to cross the $200 million mark worldwide this weekend. It has very strong ratings and is set to be one of the year’s most significant releases. This movie has registered the biggest opening weekend of the year and will soon become the highest-grosser of 2026 as well.

Project Hail Mary’s 2nd Saturday box office collection in China

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Project Hail Mary stayed at #1 at the box office in China on its second Saturday. It collected $3.5 million on its second Saturday at the Chinese box office over just 53k screenings. The exhibitors added 2k from Friday. The film has witnessed a 12.9% increase from last Saturday and, with that, has hit the $20 million cume in nine days.

The sci-fi movie will cross the $20 million milestone at the Chinese box office this weekend. It collected $570k in pre-sales today and is eyeing a total of $7.5-$8 million in its second three-day weekend at the box office in China. It is expected to witness a significant jump this weekend, meaning a higher second weekend than its opening weekend.

More about its box office performance

Project Hail Mary has grossed $124.4 million at the box office in North America so far. The sci-fi movie has collected $98.7 million internationally, bringing its worldwide box office total to $223.1 million. It is crossing the $250 million milestone worldwide in its second weekend. The movie was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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