PM Narendra Modi VS India’s Most Wanted At The Box Office: Check Who’s Leading!

Two important Bollywood films PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted clashed at the box office today. PM Narendra Modi as the name suggests is the biopic of our current Prime Minister. Starring Vivek Oberoi in lead and directed by Omung Kumar, the film releases at the perfect time. A time when the whole country has come together to re-elect Modi as the PM with a great majority and the craze around him is phenomenal.

India’s Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor in lead is a Raj Kumar Gupta film. RKG has given back to back Hits and critically acclaimed films like Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2 & Raid in past few years and the hopes from IMW are similar. Though the film doesn’t have a great hype at the Box Office, it’s one of the awaited Bollywood films this year.

Below is the Advance Booking scenario of PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted for first Friday-

Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi has taken a fair start in Mumbai. The advance booking for the day is fair to decent as there are 10-15% shows which are filling fast or housefull.

Less than 10% of India’s Most Wanted shows have got encouraging response from the public.

Delhi

PM Narendra Modi is promising better a Friday trend in Delhi with 15-20% shows promising good footfalls.

India’s Most Wanted has almost 15% shows which have turned “Orange” or “Grey” on Book My Show.

Bengaluru

Public of Bengaluru has also given a warm response to PM Narendra Modi. 20% of the shows are either “Orange” or “Grey” on Book My Show.

India’s Most Wanted is poor in Bengaluru with less than 10% shows getting filled in advance.

Hyderabad

PM Narendra Modi is doing well in Hyderabad and promising a healthy Day 1. Almost 50% shows are either filled or filling fast.

20% shows for India’s Most Wanted have got a good response from the public.

Ahmedabad

The Gujarat factor didn’t give the film PM Narendra Modi any extra push though. Ahmedabad is pretty ordinary with 15% shows filling fast or housefull so far.

India’s Most Wanted has got an even worse response with hardly any show getting a good response.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh has given PM Narendra Modi the weakest response with no show getting proper footfalls at this moment.

India’s Most Wanted is not any better with less than 10% shows getting filled.

Chennai

Chennai has got fewer shows for PM Narendra Modi but it almost 60% of them are filling fast or full on BMS.

India’s Most Wanted has seen only 25% shows turning “Orange” or “Grey” on BMS.

Pune

10% shows for PM Narendra Modi are getting some response from the public.

India’s Most Wanted is plain bad with around 5% shows filling fast or housefull.

So the audience has clearly given an upper hand to PM Narendra Modi as of now. Which film is your pick this weekend?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!