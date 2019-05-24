BREAKING: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Confirm Pregnancy; Announce 2019 Delivery

After Chavvi Mittal’s recent delivery, rumours of several Bollywood and Television celebrities like Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath amongst others have been doing the rounds. While we’ve been desperately waiting for the confirmation, power couple Jay Bhanushali & wife Mahhi Vij have confirmed their first child in the cutest way ever!

Mahhi just now took to her Instagram handle to share the big news with an adorable picture which showcased the couple standing with their birth years on the ground. But that’s not it, a toddler pump shoes had been kept alongside with “2019 COMING SOON” written over it. The TV star captioned the image as “There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds… WHEN TWO BECAME THREE”.

Check out her tweet here:

Soon after, Jay reposted the image and thanked Mahhi for announcing the same. His captioned grabbed eyeballs with a quirky line that reads, “Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019”

Congratulations to the couple and we can’t wait to see their first child. The actor also announced the baby’s arrival in 2019 itself, which means the wait isn’t too long.

Meanwhile, we hope the other couples announce the good news too and we get to celebrate more Taimur Ali Khans in the industry!

