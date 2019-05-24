Ed Sheeran’s Cross Me Is Exactly What You Need On A Friday Night!

Ed Sheeran linked up with Justin Bieber for the biggest collaboration with “I Don’t care” and today has teamed up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for “Cross Me.” From an elaborate album of collaborations — which is called “No.6 Collaborations Project” arrives on July 12, “I don’t care” and “Cross Me” are a part of it.

Ed Sheeran has been teasing the song collabs and has also teased a tracklist with the collaborators’ names blacked out!

“I Don’t Care,” the Bieber duet, tops all charts and playlists in India.

In the album announcement, Sheeran said, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

