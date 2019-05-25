PM Narendra Modi Box Office Review: A Treat For NaMo Fans

Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar, Rajendra Gupta

Director: Omung Kumar

Producer: Suresh Oberoi, Sandeep Singh, Archana Manish, Anand Pandit

Expectations: PM Narendra Modi – A biopic of our current Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to release on April 12 but Election Commission cancelled the plans of makers citing that it won’t be fair to release the film during the Lok Sabha Elections.

Now, that Narendra Modi is set to return as PM again, the film release has happened on May 24 and it’s the best possible period for public exhibition. The hype around the man – Narendra Damodar Das, is at its record best and everyone expects it to help his biopic.

Impact: The film opened to fair occupancies on Friday and when I watched the evening show in Borivali, Mumbai the hall was about 25% full. It was nice to see the family audience coming to watch the film. They even clapped during the end of the film which was the oath scene of Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will be loved by his huge number of fans and lovers because the film has established him as one of the greatest persons ever in India. The film praises the character of PM Modi in abundance and his fans will love it.

However, the storytelling could’ve been more subtle and more realistic which would’ve made it universally appealing. Having said that, the film is bearable. If not in cinemas, you can wait and watch it on small/digital screens.

Box Office Prospects: PM Narendra Modi had a lukewarm start at the Box Office but it will still take some benefit of NaMo season and his stardom in coming few days. The total collections, however, may still not create a mark because exactly 10 days from now, big Eid film Bharat will hit the cinemas and will take away the screens of all films.

PM Narendra Modi will do business somewhere in 18-22 crores range.

