Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Is All Set To Strike A Hattrick!

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh has released today and the film has received good initial response at the Box Office. Kartik who enjoys immense fan following among youth and is known to be crowd’s favourite is enjoying great time.

Trade experts reveal that the early estimates from the morning show of PPAW are looking strong. Despite being a working-Friday the film is receiving good footfalls in cinema halls and the credit goes to the star power of Kartik and also the way the film was promoted.

After the initail good response, the trend is expected to continue in the evening and night shows. Early predictions in fact suggest that the film may take a double-digit opening and this will make Kartik Aaryan score a hattrick at the box-office.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019), this is Kartik’s third film in a row to have such a strong opening. Kartik Aaryan is one of the youngest actors, who always carries the film on his shoulders. He goes all out for his films and makes sure that he packs an entertainer just to make his fans happy and his producers laugh all the way to the banks.

Well, we’re not surprised with the way viewers are loving it, teenagers are gushing and going gaga about the simpleton Kartik.

