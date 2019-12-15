Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 9: Has A Good Jump On Saturday

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey can rejoice. Their Pati Patni aur Woh is doing well in the second weekend as well with Saturday collections jumping to 4.88 crores. This is quite good as Thursday numbers were 4.36 crores and the footfalls have only increased further during the weekend.

The film now stands at 63.90 crores, which is quite good and the collections would hit the 70 crores mark before the second weekend is through. At one point in time it had seemed that the lifetime numbers would be around 80 crores but the trending so far indicates that even 85 crores is a possibility.

The film could well have been a contender for the 100 Crore Club if not for Dabangg 3 arriving on the coming Friday. In fact the Mudassar Aziz directed film is doing quite well despite Jumanji and Mardaani 2 seeing higher footfalls. Had Pati Patni aur Woh continued to be solo, the scenario could have been even better for it. That said, the film is a success already with a chance to be a superhit as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!