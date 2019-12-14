Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 8: Very Stable As Second Friday Holds Good

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 8: Despite the release of two new Bollywood films, Mardaani 2 and The Body, Pati Patni Aur Woh scored well on its second Friday as 3.05 crores came in. This is quite good as Thursday was 4.36 crores and hence the fall was limited.

In fact the Friday hold suggests that the weekend would show good growth. In fact it won’t be surprising if Saturday collections turn out to be quite similar to Thursday numbers. When it comes to family films, the Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer is the only Bollywood film in the running and that should keep the box office busy.

The film has now collected 59.02 crores and should come quite close to the 70 crores mark before the weekend is through. If the trending continues well into the weekdays as well then it could well qualify as a success. That said, a lot would also depend on the screens that it manages once Dabangg 3 arrives. That would be the deciding factor for how much further goes the film go beyond the 80 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

