Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan is finally here, roaring loud at the theatre screens. It is very well known that the film witnessed earth-shattering advance booking and has crossed the previous record created by War. In addition, it has sold more tickets than Yash led KGF Chapter 2, which was a massive blockbuster. Scroll below as we update you about the scenario at the ticket windows.

Pathaan is an emotion for every Shah Rukh Khan fan who has waited with bated breath to witness their favourite superstar on the big screen. It took 4 long years and early reviews suggest every second was worth the wait. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan has registered morning occupancy in the range of 48-50%. These are unbelievable numbers given the fact that Shah Rukh Khan opened his film on a non-holiday. The buzz is massive and ticket windows are bombarded with footfalls, all of it hinting at a humungous start at the box office.

The evening shows for Pathaan will only welcome better trends and with positive word of mouth so far, more and more bookings will be registered. Additionally, tomorrow is a holiday all across the country because of Republic Day and the advance booking only hints at another rocking day on the cards.

All in all, everything seems to be working in favour of Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood seems to have been finally blessed amid the dark spell of back-to-back flops.

